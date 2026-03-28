Army embarks on drone awareness campaigns on LoC villages in J&K

With air dimension assuming dangerous proportions in modern warfare, the Indian Army on Friday held an awareness campaign along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district to educate border residents about dos and don’ts of enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicles and drones. Army sensitising people during awareness campaign held in Poonch on Friday. (HT Photo)

“Colonel Pardeep Punia of Durga Battalion under Poonch Brigade and his team held an awareness programme in Digwar area near Chakan Da Bagh on the LoC,” said Yougal Kishore, an ex-serviceman.

The awareness campaign was attended by ex-servicemen, former Sarpanches and panches besides citizens.

Kishore informed that the army had put up on display various drones and UAVs, including those of the adversary to educate them. “Since Pakistan keeps trying to push narcotics, arms, ammunition and Hawala money through drones, the army’s awareness campaign was informative and indispensable for us,” said Kishore.

Another local Dil Mohammad, who attended the informative session, cited instances of how Pakistan in the past used drones and UAVs in Digwar, which is a forward area close to the LoC to drop consignments for sleeper cells. “The army officers also briefed us about enemy drones and our own and how to distinguish between them. They also informed us to relay the information to the nearest police post or army pickets or posts on seeing suspicious drones,” added Mohammad.

A senior army officer, on request of anonymity, said that the more such drone awareness campaigns will be conducted along the border villages in Jammu region to sensitise the people about emerging challenges.

During Operation Sindoor in May last year, Pakistan used drones, Turkey made Kamikaze drones (loitering munitions) besides missiles to target hapless citizens in Poonch district.

A total of 14 civilians had died in Pakistani shelling in Poonch district in May last year.