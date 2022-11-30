Army establishes Youth Empowerment Centre in Jammu

The Tiger Division of Indian Army’s Rising Star Corps on Tuesday facilitated establishment of a Youth Empowerment Centre at Gangyal here in Jammu to raise awareness and facilitate constructive engagement of youth in society.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Brigadier NR Pandey, Commander of the Tiger Artillery Brigade; Nuzhat Gull, secretary, J&K Sports Council, and Baldev Singh Billawaria, deputy mayor of the Jammu municipal corporation (MC).

The initiative of establishing the centre was conceptualised in coordination with the civil administration through the MC.

The centre is designed for various skill development courses, events, lectures and other youth-oriented events for the empowerment of local youth in Jammu.

In addition, the venue will be used to conduct de-addiction drives to promote awareness against drug abuse.

JMC’s deputy mayor Baldev Singh Billawaria expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for this noble initiative and also appreciated the efforts being made by the army to shape the future of the country’s youth.

Brigadier NR Pandey reassured audience and civil dignitaries that the Indian Army will always stand shoulder to shoulder in undertaking the development initiatives for the youth of the region.