Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Rajouri, Pak sponsored terrorist killed

Army on Tuesday foiled an infiltration bid and killed a terrorist along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district during an encounter, said officials. Acting on credible intelligence inputs by Intelligence Agencies, movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar, said officials. (HT Representative)

Acting on intelligence inputs, security forces detected the movement of two terrorists in the general area of Jhangar in Nowshera sector along the LoC at around 3 pm, the White Knight Corps said on X.

The White Knight Corps also related the information on X

“Acting on credible intelligence inputs by Intelligence Agencies, movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar. Nowshera along the Line of Control at around 3 pm on 10 Mar 2026. Responding with swift and calibrated combat action, alert troops of White Knight Corps engaged swiftly, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt. In the ensuing engagement, one Pakistan Sponsored Terrorist was eliminated, effectively denying any breach of the LoC,” they shared.

“Own troops have been reoriented to search for a second terrorist and to ensure relentless domination of the area, supported by integrated ground and aerial surveillance. A robust operational posture and heightened alert continue across the sector,” the post read.

Body of missing soldier fished out

Body of Sepoy Akshit Sharma, a soldier who had gone missing during a river-crossing exercise, was recovered from the Manawar River in Rajouri district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The body was recovered from the Manawar stream by a joint search party of the army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescuers in the Khour area this morning, officials said.

According to the army, the soldier was reported missing at around 12 pm on Monday during a river-crossing training exercise in the general area of Sundarbani, leading to extensive search operations with all available resources of the army and civil agencies.