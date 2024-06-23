 Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Uri - Hindustan Times
Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Uri

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 23, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The army on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector in north Kashmir. The encounter is in progress between the army and the infiltrators. Officials said that the army spotted a group of infiltrators in the vicinity of Basgrain village in Uri which later turned into an encounter. The army has named it Operation Bajrang.

This is the third encounter between forces and militants in north Kashmir since Monday in which three militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed and two soldiers sustained injuries. (PTI File)
Officials said that the army spotted a group of infiltrators in the vicinity of Basgrain village in Uri which later turned into an encounter. The army has named it Operation Bajrang.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs, an anti-infiltration operation was launched in the Uri sector. Contact was established with infiltrating terrorists and operations are in progress,” the army’s Chinar Corps said on X.

This is the third encounter between forces and militants in north Kashmir since Monday in which three militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed and two soldiers sustained injuries.

On Monday, a top local Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was killed in operation at Aragam, Bandipora. Two days later, two Lashkar-e-Taiba Pakistani militants were killed in Hudipora, Sopore village, and two soldiers also sustained injuries in the gunfight.

In April Army had killed two infiltrators in Uri near Rustam post. The army later blamed Pakistani forces for giving cover-fire to two infiltrators who were killed by the security forces near Sabura nullah on the LoC in the Uri sector. It was the first infiltration attempt of the year, which was averted by the alert forces.

In November last year, the army had foiled a similar infiltration bid in the Uri sector and neutralised two terrorists.

