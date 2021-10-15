Army hawildar held for ‘sharing sensitive information’ with Pakistan

Police have arrested Rohit Kumar, 35, a hawildar working with the army in Bhopal, from his village in Ambala on Wednesday night for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistan through internet.

Police said Kumar has been working with the 68 Engineering Regiment and had come on holiday to his native Korwa Khurd village in Shahazadpur block.

The arrest was made after Rajesh Kumar, station in-charge of Shahazadpur police station, received a tip-off from his source that the suspect is working as an informer in exchange for money and has relations with the intelligence agents of the Pak army.

“He was sharing intelligence information to the neighbouring country through his mobile phone and other means on the internet. He has already shared such information with Pak agents and has two mobile numbers on which the agents usually contact him,” the police officer said in his complaint.

Rohit Kumar was booked under the Official Secrets Act at Shahazadpur police station.

Police said due to seriousness of the case, a joint team was constituted by SSP Hamid Akhtar to raid his house and later transferred the investigation to CIA, Naraingarh.

“He was presented before a court and sent to seven-day police remand. He joined the army in 2012,” a police PRO said.

Inspector Surender, in-charge of the CIA unit, said he had come on leave to his home and reached here around Sunday.

“Other details like his service tenure with the army and information shared are part of the investigation that will come up during his remand,” he said.

DSP (Naraingarh) Anil Kumar said agencies concerned have already been informed about the development and will take up their part of the investigation accordingly.

After the arrest, the suspect’s father Narayan Singh also wrote to the SHO stating that his son is innocent and had gone to bank with his passbook.

“My wife Anita Devi is in a serious condition and might die anytime,” he said, in his appeal.