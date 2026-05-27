Army, IAF contain Kasauli wildfire after 15-hour battle

Following a relentless 15-hour overnight operation that extended well into Wednesday, the army, in close coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF), civil administrators from Kasauli and Chandigarh, and local emergency services, successfully contained a major forest fire. The forest fire on the slopes of the Kasauli hills on Tuesday night. The Chandigarh tricity lights are visible in the backdrop. (HT Photo)

The blaze had threatened to engulf the prominent Gilbert Trail, Upper Mall, and adjacent western slopes of the popular Himachal Pradesh hill station.

The fire broke out around 3pm on Tuesday, quickly escalating into a high-stakes emergency as it spread perilously close to the Kasauli air force station. Fuelled by highly combustible dry pine needles, soaring summer temperatures, and strong mountain winds, the flames rapidly cut through the Dharampur-Sanawar and Garkhal forest belts.

Despite aggressive initial ground firefighting efforts by local forest teams and civil fire tenders, the sheer velocity of the blaze and the region’s inaccessible, rugged terrain forced local authorities to seek immediate military assistance.

Overnight aerial operation

Responding to the crisis, the Indian Army’s Kasauli Brigade launched an immediate intervention, mobilising both combatant and non-combatant troops.

Recognising the severity of the situation, the IAF pressed Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters into service. Operating under demanding conditions, the helicopters conducted multiple sorties, lifting water directly from Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake, about 30km from Kasauli, to drop onto the burning canopy via specialised Bambi buckets. Crucially, the IAF was cleared for night operations, utilising night vision goggles to continue the aerial assault long after sunset and prevent the fire from leaping into vulnerable, deep-forest zones.

On the ground, military personnel worked through the night to cut vital firebreaks, isolate burning pockets, and douse lingering hotspots.

According to an official statement by the defence public relations officer (PRO), all personnel and equipment remain safe. No civilian casualties or injuries to first responders have been reported.