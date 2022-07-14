Army jawan cremated with military honours in Ferozepur

Ferozepur: Army jawan Kuldeep Singh, 29, who died reportedly due to heart attack during duty at the Indo-China Border in Ladakh on Monday, was cremated with military honours at his native Lauhuke Kalan village in Zira block of Ferozepur on Wednesday.

Punjab minister of freedom fighters, defence services welfare Fauja Singh Sarari, who attended the cremation, announced a financial assistance of ₹ 1 crore to Kuldeep’s family.

Kuldeep joined the army in 2014 and was in the 21 Sikh Punjab Regiment. He is survived by his wife, son, mother, elder brother and three sisters.

A large number of people, including army and civil officers, also attended the cremation.