Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army jawan cremated with military honours in Ferozepur
chandigarh news

Army jawan cremated with military honours in Ferozepur

Punjab minister of freedom fighters, defence services welfare Fauja Singh Sarari, who attended the cremation, announced a financial assistance of ₹ 1 crore to Kuldeep’s family
Army jawan Kuldeep Singh, 29, who died reportedly due to heart attack during duty at the Indo-China Border in Ladakh on Monday, was cremated with military honours at his native Lauhuke Kalan village in Zira block of Ferozepur on Wednesday.
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ferozepur: Army jawan Kuldeep Singh, 29, who died reportedly due to heart attack during duty at the Indo-China Border in Ladakh on Monday, was cremated with military honours at his native Lauhuke Kalan village in Zira block of Ferozepur on Wednesday.

Punjab minister of freedom fighters, defence services welfare Fauja Singh Sarari, who attended the cremation, announced a financial assistance of 1 crore to Kuldeep’s family.

Kuldeep joined the army in 2014 and was in the 21 Sikh Punjab Regiment. He is survived by his wife, son, mother, elder brother and three sisters.

A large number of people, including army and civil officers, also attended the cremation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP