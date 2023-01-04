Army jawan crushed to death while trying to board moving train in Karnal

An Army jawan was crushed to death by a train near Karnal railway station on Tuesday.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Veer Bahadur, a resident of Manipur, and he was posted in Punjab.

As per the government railway police, the incident took place on Tuesday morning when he was boarding a moving train and fell on the platform. The train crushed him to death. The police said that during the investigation it was found that he was going to attend a marriage at his native place in Manipur.

Police said that Veer got off the train at Karnal railway station to buy food. Meanwhile, the train started moving and when he attempted to board the train he slipped and he was crushed to death on the spot.

Mahavir Singh, investigation officer of the GRP, said that the body has been sent for the post-mortem and his family members have been informed about the incident. He said that the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

