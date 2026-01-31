Armyman dies in celebratory firing at wedding in Tarn Taran

Five days after his marriage, a 27-year-old Armyman died due to celebratory firing during a wedding function at Mal Mohri village in the district on Thursday night. The deceased was on leave following his marriage and had gone to Mal Mohri to attend the wedding function of a friend. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Gursewak Singh, a resident of Khadoor Sahib village. He was on leave following his marriage and had gone to Mal Mohri to attend the wedding function of a friend.

According to the FIR registered at the Goindwal Sahib police station, another Armyman, Sarovar Singh, also a resident of Khadoor Sahib village, was attending the function. The two were dancing to DJ music when they allegedly began celebratory firing in the air using their pistols.

During the firing, Sarovar allegedly shot Gursewak, who was then rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police sources said the accused is absconding.