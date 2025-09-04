Army, NDRF deployed as Ghaggar breaches danger mark

The army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to assist the Patiala district administration in relief efforts and to reinforce embankments, as the seasonal Ghaggar river flows 0.5 feet above its danger level of 16 feet. Security personnel make safety arrangements for people amid rising water level of the Ghaggar river, in Patiala, Wednesday. (HT Photo)

With more water expected to enter the river from the Bhankpur gauge in Dera Bassi in Mohali, the Ghaggar is likely to swell and wreak havoc in Ghanour and Rajpura villages.

The water has started entering villages in the Ghanaur and Rajpura blocks of Patiala.

The Patiala District administration has already appealed to the residents of 21 villages in Rajpura block, located along the embankment of the Ghaggar, to immediately move to safe locations.

“We are in alert mode. Currently, the water level is above the danger mark, and more water is expected in the next few hours. We have requested residents of 21 villages to reach safer locations at the earliest,” Avikesh Gupta, Rajpura SDM, said. During the intervening night, water is learnt to have entered Chamar, Kami Khurd, Untsar, Sarala Kalan, and Lachru Kalan villages.

SDM added that Army and NDRF teams on Wednesday carried out strengthening of embankments of the Ghaggar river.

Patiala deputy commissioner Preeti Yadav said, “Currently, the situation is very critical. Our teams are on the ground.”

“We are requesting the people to move to safe locations. People should also remain vigilant and inform the district administration if there is any breach in the river,” she said.