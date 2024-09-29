Army officer made SSP in J&K, Mehbooba questions move

Colonel Vikrant Prasher, presently posted at Para High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg, has been appointed as SSP, training and special operations, in J&K police on deputation basis for two years.
A senior army officer will be heading a police unit in J&K, according to a government order issued on Friday night. Terming it unusual, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has questioned the appointment.
Colonel Vikrant Prasher, presently posted at Para High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg, has been appointed as SSP, training and special operations, in J&K police on deputation basis for two years. The order was issued by Chandraker Bharti, principal secretary of the J&K home department. As per the order, he will get all the perks as per entitlement of the said rank.
Taking to X, Mehbooba Mufti wrote, “We are told J&K has the same rights and rules as applied elsewhere in the country. Wonder why & under what special status is the local admin ordering the most unusual appointment of a Colonel as SSP in J&K police?”