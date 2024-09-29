Army officer made SSP in J&K, Mehbooba questions move

A senior army officer will be heading a police unit in J&K, according to a government order issued on Friday night. Terming it unusual, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has questioned the appointment. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has termed the move unusual.

Colonel Vikrant Prasher, presently posted at Para High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg, has been appointed as SSP, training and special operations, in J&K police on deputation basis for two years. The order was issued by Chandraker Bharti, principal secretary of the J&K home department. As per the order, he will get all the perks as per entitlement of the said rank.

Taking to X, Mehbooba Mufti wrote, “We are told J&K has the same rights and rules as applied elsewhere in the country. Wonder why & under what special status is the local admin ordering the most unusual appointment of a Colonel as SSP in J&K police?”