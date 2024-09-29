Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Army officer made SSP in J&K, Mehbooba questions move

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Sep 29, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Colonel Vikrant Prasher, presently posted at Para High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg, has been appointed as SSP, training and special operations, in J&K police on deputation basis for two years.

A senior army officer will be heading a police unit in J&K, according to a government order issued on Friday night. Terming it unusual, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has questioned the appointment.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has termed the move unusual.
PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has termed the move unusual.

Colonel Vikrant Prasher, presently posted at Para High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg, has been appointed as SSP, training and special operations, in J&K police on deputation basis for two years. The order was issued by Chandraker Bharti, principal secretary of the J&K home department. As per the order, he will get all the perks as per entitlement of the said rank.

Taking to X, Mehbooba Mufti wrote, “We are told J&K has the same rights and rules as applied elsewhere in the country. Wonder why & under what special status is the local admin ordering the most unusual appointment of a Colonel as SSP in J&K police?”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On