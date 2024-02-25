Army personnel honoured at South Western Command investiture ceremony

The South Western Command Investiture ceremony was held with military grandeur at the Dot on Target Auditorium, Hisar Military Station on Saturday. A total of 10 Sena Medals (Gallantry) and seven Vishisht Seva Medals were presented by Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command. The South Western Command Investiture ceremony was held with military grandeur at the Dot on Target Auditorium, Hisar Military Station on Saturday. (Representational Photo/ANI)

The Investiture Ceremony is conducted once a year to confer various awards to personnel who have distinguished themselves by acts of individual gallantry and exceptional devotion to duty. The awardees this time included 16 officers and one soldier. One gallantry award was presented posthumously to the next of kin of Major Vikas Bhambhu. The Army commander conferred General Officer Commanding in Chief South Western Command Unit Appreciation to 15 units.