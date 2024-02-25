 Army personnel honoured at South Western Command investiture ceremony - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Army personnel honoured at South Western Command investiture ceremony

Army personnel honoured at South Western Command investiture ceremony

ByHT Correspondent, Hisar
Feb 25, 2024 08:04 AM IST

South Western Command Investiture ceremony was held with military grandeur at the Dot on Target Auditorium, Hisar Military Station on Saturday. A total of 10 Sena Medals (Gallantry) and seven Vishisht Seva Medals were presented by Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command.

The South Western Command Investiture ceremony was held with military grandeur at the Dot on Target Auditorium, Hisar Military Station on Saturday. A total of 10 Sena Medals (Gallantry) and seven Vishisht Seva Medals were presented by Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command.

The South Western Command Investiture ceremony was held with military grandeur at the Dot on Target Auditorium, Hisar Military Station on Saturday. (Representational Photo/ANI)
The South Western Command Investiture ceremony was held with military grandeur at the Dot on Target Auditorium, Hisar Military Station on Saturday. (Representational Photo/ANI)

The Investiture Ceremony is conducted once a year to confer various awards to personnel who have distinguished themselves by acts of individual gallantry and exceptional devotion to duty. The awardees this time included 16 officers and one soldier. One gallantry award was presented posthumously to the next of kin of Major Vikas Bhambhu. The Army commander conferred General Officer Commanding in Chief South Western Command Unit Appreciation to 15 units.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On