Army rescues 30 stranded passengers on Mughal Road

Indian army rescued 30 passengers after 15 vehicles stuck on snow-bound Mughal Road late on Tuesday night. The Mughal Road connects Rajouri and Poonch with Shopian in South Kashmir.

“At around 8.30pm, the army received a distress call from the civil administration seeking assistance for rescue of stranded passengers at KM 40 on Mughal Road. A truck had overturned, which lead to a traffic snarl on the road,” said a defence spokesperson.

As many as 30 passengers in 15 vehicles were stranded in sub-zero temperature on the road. Soon after receiving the information, a team of Indian Army immediately reached the stop, cleared the blockade, and rescued the passengers.

“They were brought to KM 28 and were provided hot meals,” he added.