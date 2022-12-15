Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Army rescues 30 stranded passengers on Mughal Road

Published on Dec 15, 2022 09:18 AM IST

Indian army rescued 30 passengers after 15 vehicles stuck on snow-bound Mughal Road late on Tuesday night. The Mughal Road connects Rajouri and Poonch with Shopian in South Kashmir (HT FIle)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Indian army rescued 30 passengers after 15 vehicles stuck on snow-bound Mughal Road late on Tuesday night. The Mughal Road connects Rajouri and Poonch with Shopian in South Kashmir.

“At around 8.30pm, the army received a distress call from the civil administration seeking assistance for rescue of stranded passengers at KM 40 on Mughal Road. A truck had overturned, which lead to a traffic snarl on the road,” said a defence spokesperson.

As many as 30 passengers in 15 vehicles were stranded in sub-zero temperature on the road. Soon after receiving the information, a team of Indian Army immediately reached the stop, cleared the blockade, and rescued the passengers.

“They were brought to KM 28 and were provided hot meals,” he added.

