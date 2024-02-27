Army seeks CBI probe into Ferozepur airstrip ‘land scam’

The Army has sought a CBI probe into an alleged scam, in which 15 acres of an emergency airfield at the Ferozepur Cantonment’s Jahaz Ground was fraudulently sold to private parties in collusion with revenue officials. The Army has sought a CBI probe into an alleged scam, in which 15 acres of an emergency airfield at the Ferozepur Cantonment’s Jahaz Ground was fraudulently sold to private parties in collusion with revenue officials. (HT Photo)

In a letter to the governor, dated February 24, Anuj Antal, Adm Commandant, Station Headquarters, Golden Arrow Division, Ferozepur, sought a probe into the alleged illegal alteration of revenue records for approximately 15 acres of defence airstrip. The letter, which was also marked to the Union defence minister, and Punjab chief secretary and financial commissioner, claimed that despite making several pleas to the local civil administration, no action has been taken so far.

The letter said that the revenue officers involved in the scam had not just caused substantial losses but had compromised national security along the sensitive Indo-Pak border.It stated that despite a high court order dated December 12, 2021, directing that the inquiry be completed within six weeks, no progress had been made.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said that on February 9, in response to a report from the local SDM, a court order was issued to correct the revenue record in favour of the Army. “As the naib tehsildar, who executed the sale deeds, had passed away, we have initiated the process to pursue criminal proceedings against other private individuals involved,” he said.

The airfield, which is part of 982 acres acquired during World War II, has historical significance and was actively used during Indo-Pak wars.