Army sets up Covid hospitals in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

In a statement, the Western Command said that apart from contributing 108 doctors, 14 nursing officers and 205 paramedics in various hospitals set up by the DRDO, it is setting up 100-bed Covid hospitals in Chandigarh, Patiala and Faridabad, where patients with mild to moderate symptoms can be treated.

The three hospitals are to be inaugurated and opened for public by May 10, as per the statement.

In a recent virtual meet with the Chief of Western Command Lt Gen RP Singh, Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh had shared his concerns over the rising infections in major cities of Punjab and sought the Western Command’s assistance to manage the crisis.

Following the request of the chief minister of Punjab and other states, the Western Command, which has footprints in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi, started the process of setting up various Covid-related facilities.

As per the Western Command’s statement, its paramedics are being re-oriented towards Covid care. Presently, 33 paramedics are deployed at Government Rajendra Hospital, Patiala, SVBP Hospital at Delhi and another 100 paramedics are to be deployed shortly at various locations.

To tide over the shortage of oxygen in the region, a dedicated team of Army electronics and mechanical engineers are working to resuscitate the oxygen plant under Bhakra Beas Management at Nangal, the statement read.