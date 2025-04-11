Armyman under lens for firing at jawans in Faridkot

The Faridkot district police have zeroed in on an Indian Army jawan of an armoured corps regiment for allegedly firing on a team of jawans of an artillery regiment out on a field exercise in Faridkot on the intervening night of April 1 and 2. The Faridkot district police have zeroed in on an Indian Army jawan of an armoured corps regiment for allegedly firing on a team of jawans of an artillery regiment out on a field exercise in Faridkot on the intervening night of April 1 and 2.

Officials familiar with the probe, on Thursday, said that the accused soldier is posted in Nabha and originally belongs to a village in Ferozepur district.

Sources said at least five rounds were fired by an unidentified person and reportedly no one suffered any gunshot injury in the incident.

According to sources, the army authorities were duly informed about the involvement of the jawan.

Police authorities confirmed that a team is out to arrest the accused but declined to share details until the jawan is taken into custody.

“Investigators have clinching evidence to nail the culprit. Owing to the organisational sensitivity of the army, the Faridkot police has been asked to make the motive behind the crime and other details public after the accused’s arrest,” said a police functionary.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged by Colonel Abhishek Urdhwareshe, commanding officer of 193 Medium Regiment on April 2, stating that Naiks Gurjit Singh and Manpreet Singh were attacked by an unidentified person.

Sources said that the incident took place when a night navigation exercise was being conducted for the units of Faridkot Military Station in the civilian area of Golewala, Beguwala and Rajuwala villages.