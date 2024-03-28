 Arrangements in place for wheat procurement from April 1,says Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Arrangements in place for wheat procurement from April 1,says Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Mar 28, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Wheat has been sown over 35.07 lakh hectares in Punjab and the output is expected to be 161.30 lakh metric tonne

Necessary arrangements are in place for the procurement of wheat from April 1, said Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Wednesday.

Out of the Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,776 crore, a sum of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27,077.91 crore has been received for the month of April..
Out of the Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of 30,776 crore, a sum of 27,077.91 crore has been received for the month of April..

In view of the coming Rabi Marketing Season (RMS), Verma held a meeting through video conferencing with the officers of the procurement agencies as well as deputy commissioners to take stock of the procurement arrangements.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Procurement is beginning from April 1 and all the necessary arrangements have been made in this regard, he said in a statement.

Verma said wheat has been sown over 35.07 lakh hectares in Punjab and the output is expected to be 161.30 lakh metric tonne.

Out of the Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of 30,776 crore, a sum of 27,077.91 crore has been received for the month of April, he said.

The balance amount for the month of May will be received soon, said Verma.

The Punjab Mandi Board has announced that 1,908 purchase centres would be allotted to various agencies as per the advice of procurement agencies.

The Chief Secretary directed the DCs to ensure that farmers face no hassles during the procurement. There must be prompt payment to farmers in a hassle-free manner, said Verma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Arrangements in place for wheat procurement from April 1,says Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On