Robbery bid foiled, three in Chandigarh Police net

With the arrest of three persons on Wednesday, district crime cell of police claim to have foiled a robbery bid. Police recovered a country made pistol, five live cartridges, iron punch, iron rod and a pair of scissors from their possession.

Chandigarh Police have booked the three accused under the Arms Act. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused were identified as Amit Hans, 27, of Ramdarbar Phase II, Akshay Kumar, 24, of Ramdarbar Phase I, and Saleem Bhatti, 24, of Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Police said that the trio had planned to rob a businessman in Sector 26 grain market.

Deputy superintendent of police Vikas Sheokand said the accused were arrested at a naka near diving roads of Sector 27 A/B. Police said that Amit Hans, the mastermind behind this racket, works as delivery boy with Big Basket.

“We will question the accused to find out the source of their weapon”, an officer said.

Sector 26 police have booked the accused under relevant sections of Arms Act. The trio was also wanted in a snatching case registered at Sector 34 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON