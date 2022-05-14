Arrested Khalistani terrorists were paid 36 lakh, heroin worth 14 lakh to deliver consignments

Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorists Harvinder Singh Rinda had paid ₹36 lakh cash and heroin worth ₹14 lakh for delivery of consignments to four Punjab-based counterparts, revealed the investigators.

The investigators revealed that around ₹8.50 lakh were paid to them via hawala transactions, ₹27.50 lakh cash through the unknown sources.

While Rinda had sent 14 packets of heroin with the consignments and they had sold these 14 packets to drug dealers for which they get ₹1 lakh for each packet, revealed two people associated with the interrogation to the arrested terrorists.

The investigation agencies of Karnal police have also collected CCTV footage from Amritsar in Punjab, in which the accused were seen accepting money from an unknown person.

Police said they are collecting details of people involved in sending them money and helping them to sell drugs that they received from Pakistan.

“We have come to know that ₹8.5 lakh were given to them via hawala transactions and this is being verified how they got the money as most of the payments were made in cash,” said an official associated with the investigation.

The terrorists told police that they were in touch with Rinda for the past nine months and have already delivered two consignments one each at Nanded (Maharashtra) and Tarn Taran (Punjab).

During the interrogation, they told the investigators that they had delivered two IEDs, three pistols and three hand grenades in Nanded in the last week of March. In October last year, they delivered three IEDs at Tarn Taran.

Moreover, the arrested operatives had already admitted their involvement behind placing three live hand grenades and an IED in Sadhopur village in Ambala in March this year.

However, police did not find any other consignments pending with the arrested four terror suspects.

Since their arrest with three IEDs in three metallic boxes 2.5kg in each box, a Pak-made pistol, 31 live cartridges, and ₹1.30 lakh cash at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal, the four terrorists Gurpreet Singh, his brother Amandeep Singh, Parminder Singh, all residents of Vinjoke in Zira of Ferozepur and Bhupinder Singh in Ludhiana district are on 10-day police remand expiring on May 15.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said besides police of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Telangana and Maharashtra, several national security agencies including the BSF are interrogating them to trace their networks and the explosives and arms they had already delivered.

Now, police will take them to Nanded in Maharashtra for verification of the location where they had delivered the last consignment in March.

The investigators said there is a strong possibility that their remand will be extended further for more interrogation. Also, the SP said police teams are working to arrest Nitin Sharma of Ambala who has been booked for allegedly providing those two fake registration certificates (RCs) and number plates of two SUVs.

The Karnal police have arrested one more person in this case for allegedly providing two fake registration certificates (RCs) and number plates to Khalistani terrorists.

As per police, they were allegedly using these fake RCs and number plates on other vehicles in Punjab. But the original vehicles were present in Haryana.

Inspector Mohan Lal, CIA-II in-charge, said accused Nitin of Ambala was arrested from Jammu and will be produced before the court on Saturday to seek the remand for further interrogation.

He said he has already been booked under Sections 120B, 420, 467 and 471 of the IPC at Madhuban police station in Karnal.

