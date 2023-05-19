Haryana: 2 women use false rape plaint to extort money, arrested

Two women have been arrested by the Karnal police for allegedly filing fake rape complaints and demanding money from the victims.

Acting on the FIR registered against the woman, sub-inspector Lakhvir Singh found that Jyoti used to file a fake complaint against innocent people and Sudesh, her friend, used to help her extort money from her victims to settle the matter.

The accused have been identified as Sahil, alias Jyoti, and Sudesh Rani of Vikas Nagar Karnal. As per information, Jyoti had filed a complaint at the woman police station on May 16, accusing a Panipat man of raping her on the pretext of giving her a house on rent.

On her complaint, investigation officer Neha initiated a probe and found that the woman was a habitual complainant and she used to extort money from people by filing fake complaints. As she failed to give a satisfactory response during the investigation, the police registered a case under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code against her.

