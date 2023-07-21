Ludhiana: Six held for murder bid on police team

The police on Friday arrested six persons in connection with the attack on a police team by a group of miscreants involved in illegal sand mining.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vedpal, Rishipal, Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, and Gurpreet Singh alias Laddo – residents of Tandimand village in Machhiwara, Manpreet Singh of Mand Charodi village in Machhiwara and Gurwinder Singh alias Guddu of Fatehpur village in Ropar.

Mandeep Kaur, SHO at Machhiwara police station, said that the police had received a tip that some miscreants are involved in illegal mining and transporting sand from Machhiwara. The team conducted a raid and seized a tractor trolley loaded with sand on Thursday night.

When the team was heading towards the police station, a group of miscreants attacked the police party. The accused took away the seized trolley after attacking the police party, Kaur said.

A case under sections 307, 379B, 353, 186, 323, 186, 323, 341, 379, 506, 148, and 149 of the IPC and 21 of the Mining Act was registered against Mahinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh alias Kala, Jarnail Singh alias Rinku, Gurpreet Singh alias Laddo, Kuldeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Vedpal, Honey and four unidentified persons.

The SHO added that after the matter was brought to the notice of senior officials of Khanna police, teams were formed and multiple raids were conducted to arrest the accused. As of now, six persons have been arrested and a manhunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

