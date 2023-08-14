Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 3 co-operative society members booked for embezzlement

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 14, 2023 12:00 AM IST

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Gurjot Singh, head of co-operative society (west) against Nitin Tayal, his brother Nalin Tayal and Poonam Tayal – residents of Model Town Extension

The Model Town police arrested three members, including a woman, of a co-operative society for alleged embezzlement of funds and destroying the society’s records.

In his complaint, Gurjot said that he found that while remaining as members of the co-operative society, the accused embezzled the funds from 2011 to 2020. After they initiated an inquiry, the accused destroyed the record.

ASI Pardeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the police had received the complaint on May 27, 2021. The FIR was lodged after an investigation. The accused have been booked under sections 408, 201 and 120B of the IPC. A hunt is on for their arrest.

