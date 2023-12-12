Article 370 verdict: ‘Hushed disappointment’ sweeps through Kashmir

After the Supreme Court judgement upholding the abrogation of Article 370 as “valid”, a sense of “hushed disappointment” swept through the streets of Kashmir.

Security forces patrol the area near Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Be it shop fronts, taxis or auto stands, the people discussed their hurt and sadness, albeit in muted voices. The people say that it was because of the “aggressive posture of the authorities to any form of protests or dissent since the abrogation of Article in August 2019.”

“The Supreme Court has put the final nail in the coffin of J&K’s special status. It was what people the expected all along. There was a glimmer of hope when the lawyers presented great arguments in favour of Article 370, but at the end, the Centre and the top court turned out to be two faces of the same coin for Kashmiris,” Mohammad Amin, a shopkeeper of Downtown in Srinagar, said.

Adil Ahmad, a fruit seller, was among the few who prompt about discussing the judgement.

“We are all sad. Article 370 was protecting our identity. If I say anything more, I will be called to the police station in the evening,” he said.

“Majority of the people are silent, but there are a few close to the government who hail this decision. That is more painful,” he added.

Manzoor Ahmad, a retired government employee, said that the SC has given legitimacy to the steps taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party government without the consent of J&K’s people. “It means we have no say in deciding for our children and our future. The Centre will now unleash its powers in whatever way it wants,” he said.

Even the social media platforms were under an eerie silence, contrary to the people’s vocal support for the special status otherwise.

Notably, the J&K Police had launched a campaign against the “misuse” of social media over the past few days.

There were a few who hailed the top court’s decision as well.

“Article 370 was no Noah’s Ark. It was an old and broken ship that would have sunk us in the future. The court has affirmed that India is united and true empowerment is in being together,” said Shah Faesal, an IAS officer.

Javed Beigh, a central Kashmir resident who has been a vocal supporter of the abrogation of Article 370, took to X to express his joy.

“Congratulations to all. The Supreme Court of India upholds the validity of abrogation of Article 370 of Constitution of India, thereby putting a permanent stamp on constitutional integration of J&K with the Union of India. Great news and a day of celebration,” the post read.

