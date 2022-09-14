‘Arvind Advertisement Party’: Cong’s dig at AAP over ads in Gujarat by Punjab govt

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 14, 2022 12:47 AM IST

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP of getting its Punjab government to spend on advertisements in poll-bound Gujarat, calling it the “Arvind Advertisement Party”.
The Congress alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is unable to pay salaries of employees but spent 36 crore in two months on advertisements in Gujarat.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said the AAP should be called the “Arvind Advertisement Party, Arvind Actors Party and Arvind Aish Party” for indulging in advertisement politics and corruption.

“In 2015, the AAP spent 81 crore on advertisement through TV and print. In 2017-18, 117 crore; in 2019, 200 crore; in 21-22, about 490 crore. Under Sheila Dikshit’s Delhi government, the advertisement budget was 11 crore,” Kumar said.

Dikshit was the longest-serving woman chief minister of Delhi who steered the Congress to victory for three consecutive terms in 1998, 2003 and 2008. She died in 2019 at the age of 81.

Kumar said the Punjab government is unable to pay salaries, but TV channel owners are happy, especially in Gujarat, because Mann has spent 36 crore in two months on advertisements in Gujarat.

He alleged that the AAP government in Delhi spent 19 crore on advertisement on scheme of education loan for students, but gave scholarship to only two students.

Kumar asked if the Kejriwal government’s policy was so successful then why the number of students was rising in private schools.

The pass percentage under the Sheila Dikshit government in Delhi was 90% which has now come down to 81%, the Congress leader claimed.

While in Punjab, two lakh students have dropped out from schools since the AAP came to power, he claimed.

