Arvind Kejriwal has no understanding of Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur hit out at his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the latter has no understanding of tradition and culture of Dev Bhoomi.

Addressing a public meeting in Banjraru of Chamba district on Sunday, the Himachal CM said, “People of the state are hardworking and sincere and would not tolerate foul language for its leaders. It is strange that a person living in air-conditioned rooms in Delhi is speaking about development model for the state.”

He added, “People of the state are wise enough to not get carried away by false promises of Kejriwal.”

Citing the achievements of his government, Jai Ram said their priority was welfare of senior citizens and over ₹1,300 crore were being spent on providing social security pension to vulnerable sections. He said that the previous Congress government had spent only ₹400 crore on social security schemes during the Congress tenure.

He said that Sahara Yojna, HIMCARE, Jan Manch, CM Helpline 1100, Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Shagun Yojna etc. have virtually transformed life of the poor and downtrodden.

The CM further said that the Congress leaders were not happy with the spate of development initiatives being undertaken by his government, especially the announcements he made on the occasion of Himachal Day.

He said the state government has decided to provide 125 units of free power to consumers, 50% concession in fare in HRTC buses to women passengers and free drinking water to consumers in rural areas.