Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab on 2-day visit, meets late minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan’s family

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reached Punjab on a two-day tour and visited the house of former state minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan to offer condolences to his family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sekhwan, an Akali stalwart who along with his family members joined the AAP one-and-a-half months ago, died of prolonged illness six days ago.

Accompanied by Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh and co-in-charge Raghav Chadha, Kejriwal landed at the Amritsar international airport from where he headed to Sekhwan village of Gurdaspur. He met Sekhwan’s wife Amarjit Kaur and elder son Jagroop Singh, who was appointed party incharge of the Qadian segment.

Sangrur MP and AAP state president Bhagwant Mann, leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema and party MLAs from Punjab also accompanied him.

“It is painful to visit the house this time. Efforts were also made to get him treated in a hospital in Delhi, but to no avail. He was such a great personality who made considerable contribution to Punjab, his community and society as a whole,” said Kejriwal interacting with the media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, the Delhi CM left for Jalandhar.

Pays obeisance at Devi Talab temple

In Jalandhar, Kejriwal paid obeisance at the Devi Talab temple on the auspicious occasion of Navratris. Addressing devotees, Kejriwal said he had not come as a political leader but as a devotee to seek blessings of the goddess.

Kejriwal said it was the common responsibility of all of us to make Punjab prosperous again. “Therefore, everyone should rise above political boundaries and make their own contribution,” he added.

Buzz on subordinate board chairman joining AAP

There were speculations of Congress leader and Punjab State Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSSB) chairman Raman Behl joining the AAP in the presence of Kejriwal during his two-day state visit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When contacted, Bahl said, “I have no such plan for now, but nothing can be ruled out in politics.”

Bahl is learnt to have been annoyed over not being allotted a Congress ticket in the 2017 assembly elections from Gurdaspur assembly constituency which is currently represented by Brinderjit Singh Pahra.