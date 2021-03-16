As cases spike, Punjab govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams
In the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases in Punjab, the state education department on Monday decided to postpone the class 10 and 12 board examinations.
The exams were supposed to begin on April 9 and March 22, respectively. “Now the class 10 board exams will be held from May 4 and board exams of class 12 will begin on May 24,” said controller examinations, Punjab School Education Board, Janak Raj Mehrok.
The exams of class 5 will begin on March 16, while class 8 from March 22, which is as per schedule, he said.
Punjab is one of the five states that continues to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases, said the Union health ministry.
The timings for class 10 examinations will be from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Class 12 examinations will be conducted from 2pm t0 5.15 pm. These examinations would be conducted at the examination centres set up by the board. The centres would be announced at the time of issuance of roll numbers.
For detailed information regarding the datesheet, students can visit the board website pseb.ac.in .
