As cold tightens its grip, occupancy at night shelters outside city hospitals doubles

With mercury plummeting in the city, occupancy at night shelters outside the three government hospitals has doubled since the last weekend.

As many as 10 night shelters were set up across the city at a cost of ₹1.63 crore this winter. The shelter outside Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER, Sector 12), which has been built by combining three separate shelters, has the highest capacity and can house 150 people, while two night shelters outside Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH, Sector 32) and Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH, Sector 16) can accommodate 50 persons. The other seven night shelters in Sectors 19, 20, 22 43, 29, 9 and 34, have an occupancy of 25 persons each.

The facility can be availed free of cost after showing any identity proof, such as one’s driving licence or Aadhaar Card.

The number of outstation patients and their attendants availing the facility has been increasing. While 240 persons stayed at the night shelters outside the hospital on December 24, 228 stayed there on December 25, and 307 on December 26.

Bhushan Prasad and Harvinder Singh, the security guards stationed at the night shelter outside PGI, said while 60-70 people had been availing the facility when the service was made available in the second week of December, the number had increased to 135 on December 26, with the cold wave tightening its grip on the city.

‘Heaters, warm water available’

On the facilities available at the shelters, the two guards said, “Most occupants are patients or families of patients, who are being treated at PGIMER. There are 10 heaters to warm up the place at night. Drinking water is available and blanket covers are regularly washed.”

Manik Singh of Amritsar, who has been staying at the night shelter for the last few days, said, “I have been putting up here as my wife is undergoing treatment at PGIMER. The staff is warm and helpful. We are provided warm water. Besides, there is a sense of security as authorities have installed CCTV cameras.”

Social distancing norms being followed: Guard

As many as 40 people stayed at the night shelter near GMCH, Vijay Singh, the security guard, said. Asked how do they manage if they get more people than their capacity, Vijay Singh said, “We adjust the families together and make more room.”

Amid an increase in Covid cases, Vijay Singh said that social distancing protocols were being followed.

Sandeep of Ambala, whose infant daughter and wife are undergoing treatment at the hospital, said, “I am glad that the authorities have come up with this initiative. I have been staying here for the last two weeks, and this has saved me a lot of money.”

The shelters also have wheelchairs to rush patients to the hospital, if need be.