Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
As dengue cases rise, Panchkula education dept mandates full sleeves for schoolchildren

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 29, 2024 09:40 AM IST

This was shared during the meeting of various departments chaired by Panchkula additional deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta

As dengue cases have risen to 99 in the district, the Panchkula education department has issued instructions, directing students to wear full sleeves to schools.

AGD directed the health department to also administer Vitamin-A supplements to children of up to five years of age. (HT File)
The department has asked schools to submit a report of the actions taken. This was shared during the meeting of various departments chaired by Panchkula additional deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta. The meeting was regarding prevention of fever (dengue, malaria and chikungunya) and vaccination of children.

In the meeting Gupta directed the Panchkula municipal corporation and Kalka municipal council to speed up the fogging work in the district. Gupta said the departments needed to complete their respective works to prevent dengue, malaria and chikungunya and other mosquito-borne diseases. He appealed to the district residents to keep their homes and surrounding areas clean.

Vaccination campaign from Sept 2 to 7

Children will be administered with first and second dose of measles and German measles vaccine during a special vaccination camp from September 2 to 7. District immunisation officer Dr Meenu Sasan said that children from zero to five years in the high-risk areas will be vaccinated. AGD directed the health department to also administer vitamin-A supplements to children of up to five years of age.

