As model code of conduct kicks in soon, Punjab to remove CM Bhagwant Mann’s photos from AACs

Just hours before the imposition of the model code of conduct, the Punjab health department ordered the removal of photos of chief minister Bhagwant Mann from Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) across the state. An ACC featuring Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann picture. Punjab has around 800 AACs across the state. (HT Photo)

In a letter to all district heads, the health department directed its employees to ensure that photos of CM Mann and other political parties are either removed or covered within 24 hours.

While CM Mann’s pictures have been put inside all AACs, some newly inaugurated buildings of district hospitals have flex boards featuring both Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“After the election code of conduct kicks on March 16, remove photos, posters and flexes of all political parties from hospitals, health centres, and Aam Aadmi Clinics in the following 24 hours. Also, cover Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo outside the Aam Aadmi Clinics,” reads the order – which the HT has a copy of.

Notably, there are over 800 AACs across the state. Punjab government and the Centre have been at loggerheads over the use of the CM’s photo at AACs because many of these centres refurbished health and wellness centres of the Union health ministry.

Consequent upon the issue of branding guidelines, the Union health ministry had withheld around ₹395 crore funds to Punjab — under the National Health Mission (NHM) — in the financial year 2023-24.

“We have asked all the departments, including the health department, to remove the photos of the Punjab CM and other political leaders within the next 24 hours. We will ensure the model code of conduct is implemented in letter and spirit,” said a district electoral officer on the condition of anonymity.