As Ukraine closes airspace, stranded Chandigarh students await evacuation
Sargam Singh, a Chandigarh resident pursuing MBBS in Ukraine, was among the few students who managed to return to India on Wednesday night before the country closed its airspace amid the ongoing conflict with neighbour Russia.
Detailing the ordeal, Sargam, who lives in Sector 48, said the situation was uncertain in Ukraine at the time of her boarding the flight with a war of words raging between the world leaders. “I decided to leave following the embassy’s advice. My parents were also panicking due to the ongoing tensions,” she said.
She added the flight ticket prices had almost doubled, given the tense situation in the region, adding, “I usually pay around ₹31,000 for a flight ticket, but this time I had to pay around ₹61,000.”
Hundreds of other Indian students, meanwhile, remain stranded in Ukraine awaiting their return as India plans alternative evacuation routes.
Singh Prince Sandeep, an MBBS student in Ukraine who hails from Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, said they were staying indoors following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine tension.
“Although we are safe in the western region of Chernivtsi, the situation on ground is grim. We do not know what will happen next and our parents back home are also panicking,” he added.
“After the attacks on Thursday morning, we are now scared and are continuously in touch with the embassy,” said another Indian student, who is also still in Ukraine.
Parents back home also remain on tenterhooks about the safety of their children, wanting them to be evacuated at the earliest.
Malika Kohli, a city resident whose daughter is currently in Ukraine said, “Her flight was booked for February 26, but all flights have now been cancelled. The government should evacuate the Indian students from Ukraine soon.”
Following days of simmering tensions, Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced military operation against Ukraine.
