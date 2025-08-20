Ashvir Singh Johal is first Sikh manager of UK pro football club Morecambe

Ashvir Singh Johal has become the first Sikh to coach a professional club in England after being named as first-team manager at fifth-tier Morecambe on Tuesday. Ashvir Singh Johal has also worked as an assistant to Cesc Fabregas during his time with the youth team at Italian side Como.

The Shrimps, suspended over its failure to meet financial obligations, were taken over by investment group Panjab Warriors on Sunday, ending uncertainty over their future. Within hours of taking charge, the new owners sacked manager Derek Adams on Monday.

At just 30, Johal has become the youngest manager in the top five tiers of English football. He completed his UEFA Pro Licence in June.

“He arrives at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium with an excellent reputation as a forward-thinking coach and leader, bringing a wealth of experience in player development, tactical innovation, and building high-performance cultures,” the club said.

Despite having never previously managed at a senior level, Johal, who worked at Leicester City’s academy for 10 years, was part of Kolo Toure’s coaching team at Wigan Athletic in the Championship in 2022. He has also worked as an assistant to Cesc Fabregas during his time with the youth team at Italian side Como.

“His appointment marks an exciting new era for the Shrimps as the club continues its journey under fresh ownership and renewed ambition.”

The club is yet to play a game in the National League this season after being suspended because of its failure to meet financial obligations, including failing to pay staff, and uncertainty about the ownership.

Following the completion of the sale of the club by the Bond Group to London-based Panjab Warriors, that suspension has been lifted, meaning Johal can begin the task of trying to reverse the decline in the seaside town club’s fortunes.

“The immediate priority right now is going to be to identify the players that we need in this building to ensure Morecambe Football Club can perform well in the National League,” he said.

Morecambe are set to begin their season against Altrincham on Saturday after their opening two matches of the campaign were postponed due to doubts over their financial future.