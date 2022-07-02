ASI booked for abducting, implicating Rajasthan man ends life

: An assistant sub inspector (ASI), who was one of the police personnel booked for allegedly abducting and implicating a Rajasthan man in a narcotics case, on Friday ended his life by consuming poison at his residence in Taggar village in Hoshiarpur district.

The 50-year-old deceased was posted at the police lines. He was rushed to Hoshiarpur civil hospital in a critical condition, where he died, the police said. His body was handed over to his family after the post mortem.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Mukhtiar Rai said the matter would be investigated. He said that the police have not recovered any suicide note from the spot.

The ASI’s family refused to comment on the reason why he took the extreme step, but sources revealed that he was under stress ever since his name was included in the FIR registered by the Rajasthan police against certain Punjab police personnel for abducting a 21-year-old man of Sawalpura, Rajasthan, in May and implicating him in a narcotics case.

Hoshiarpur police had claimed having arrested the youth with 10 kg opium in the area of Sadar police, whereas his father had alleged that he was forcibly taken away by the police from a hotel in Kunhari (Rajasthan).