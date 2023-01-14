ASI booked on rape charge in Yamunanagar

An assistant sub-inspector-rank (ASI) police personnel posted in Yamunanagar has been booked under rape charges on the pretext of helping the victim purportedly with a job, superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Handa said on Saturday.

The accused cop was identified as Suresh Kumar, currently attached with the Chhachhrauli police station as in-charge of Dial 112 emergency service of the Haryana Police.

It has been alleged by the woman that the accused ASI raped her twice at different hotels on the pretext of providing a job in Jagadhari.

In her complaint to Handa on Wednesday, the woman said that due to domestic dispute with her husband whom she married in 2009, there is a case under trial at the local court and she was looking for a job.

She further claimed that she met Kumar at Women police station, who reportedly told her that he has acquaintances at hospital(s) and he can help her with the job.

“He used to call me from three different numbers at odd timings assuring me that he is in the police and has a good approach. He told me that he is posted as SHO at Chhachhrauli police station and will surely arrange a job for me,” the complaint copy reads.

She said that in the last week of December last year, the man asked her to meet at a private hospital with a resume and he has already spoken to a doctor.

Before reaching the spot, the man took her from outside the gate of the Jagadhri bus stand on the latter’s two-wheeler asking her that the doctor will be available a bit late, she alleged.

“He further took me to a hotel on Chhachhrauli road and raped me. He also threatened to implicate me in a false case if I disclosed this to anyone. He later submitted my resume to the hospital for the job,” she alleged.

The woman also claimed that on January 2, the man asked her to meet at Kamani Chowk and took her to a hotel near Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk and raped her again.

Sources said that the case was registered on Thursday at the women police station. Handa said, “The case was registered and the allegations are being verified.”