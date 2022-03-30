Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ASI caught accepting 5,000 bribe in Amritsar

AMRITSAR An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 by the Vigilance Bureau in Amritsar on Tuesday
Published on Mar 30, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

AMRITSAR

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of 5,000 by the Vigilance Bureau in Amritsar on Tuesday.

The ASI, identified as Kuldeep Singh, had been posted at the B-Division police station. According to a spokesperson, the ASI demanded the bribe from a retired inspector, Navdeep Singh, in lieu of striking a compromise with rickshaw driver.

Navdeep had also produced two voice recordings purportedly of the ASI demanding the bribe, to the VB.

SSP, vigilance, Amritsar, Parampal Singh said acting on Navdeep’s complaint, a trap was laid and the ASI was caught red-handed.

Another vigilance official said: “People have started approaching us in large numbers since the Punjab government launched its anti-corruption helpline.”

