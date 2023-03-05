Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ASI dies as service rifle goes off accidently in Punjab’s Muktsar

ASI dies as service rifle goes off accidently in Punjab’s Muktsar

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 05, 2023 10:03 PM IST

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Balraj Singh (50), died due to gunshot injuries at Lambi police station in Muktsar on Sunday.

BATHINDA

The dead man's body. Focus on hand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Balraj Singh (50), died due to gunshot injuries at Lambi police station in Muktsar on Sunday.

Malout deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balkar Sandhu said Balraj suffered injury in his head while cleaning his official assault rifle on duty.

“He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. No foul play is suspected as Balraj died after his weapon went off accidentally,” said the DSP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP