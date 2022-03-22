Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ASI, ex-municipal council president booked for grabbing Malaysian citizen’s plot in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

ASI, ex-municipal council president booked for grabbing Malaysian citizen’s plot in Ludhiana

The ASI, and ex-municipal council president (Mullanpur) had changed the locks of the gate, and were growing vegetables on the Malaysia-based complainant’s plot
The complainant, Daljit Singh of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, said the plot in question had been allotted to his grandfather Jivan Singh alias Jiun Singh by the Punjab Mandi Board on May 29, 1972. The 107 square-yard plot is in Mandi Mullanpur in Ludhiana district. (HT File)
The complainant, Daljit Singh of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, said the plot in question had been allotted to his grandfather Jivan Singh alias Jiun Singh by the Punjab Mandi Board on May 29, 1972. The 107 square-yard plot is in Mandi Mullanpur in Ludhiana district. (HT File)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 02:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and former Mullanpur municipal council president were booked for grabbing the plot of a Malaysian citizen on Monday.

The accused – ASI Janak Raj, who is deputed in Ludhiana Rural (CIA staff), and Mullanpur municipal council president Prem Inder Kumar alias Goga Pardhan – allegedly grabbed a 107 square-yard plot in Mandi Mullanpur.

The complainant, Daljit Singh of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, said the plot in question had been allotted to his grandfather Jivan Singh alias Jiun Singh by the Punjab Mandi Board on May 29, 1972. While the complainant’s family was in Malaysia, they had entrusted Goga Pardhan to look after the property.

“We visited Mullanpur on November 4, 2011, and were shocked to find that the accused had changed the locks, and were growing vegetables on our land. They had also changed the locks. When we objected, the accused abused and threatened us,” he said.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been lodged after conducting a probe. The accused have been booked under Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 448 (house-trespass), 294 (obscene acts), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Deja vu

In a similar case, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP, deputed in the Jalandhar police commissionerate) and his aide allegedly thrashed a Mangat village resident and his family members in an attempt to grab their land on March 9.

At least four people suffered injuries in the assault. The Meharban police arrested three accused, while the ACP, who was reportedly present on the spot in his duty vehicle, fled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out