ASI, ex-municipal council president booked for grabbing Malaysian citizen’s plot in Ludhiana
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and former Mullanpur municipal council president were booked for grabbing the plot of a Malaysian citizen on Monday.
The accused – ASI Janak Raj, who is deputed in Ludhiana Rural (CIA staff), and Mullanpur municipal council president Prem Inder Kumar alias Goga Pardhan – allegedly grabbed a 107 square-yard plot in Mandi Mullanpur.
The complainant, Daljit Singh of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, said the plot in question had been allotted to his grandfather Jivan Singh alias Jiun Singh by the Punjab Mandi Board on May 29, 1972. While the complainant’s family was in Malaysia, they had entrusted Goga Pardhan to look after the property.
“We visited Mullanpur on November 4, 2011, and were shocked to find that the accused had changed the locks, and were growing vegetables on our land. They had also changed the locks. When we objected, the accused abused and threatened us,” he said.
Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been lodged after conducting a probe. The accused have been booked under Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 448 (house-trespass), 294 (obscene acts), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Deja vu
In a similar case, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP, deputed in the Jalandhar police commissionerate) and his aide allegedly thrashed a Mangat village resident and his family members in an attempt to grab their land on March 9.
At least four people suffered injuries in the assault. The Meharban police arrested three accused, while the ACP, who was reportedly present on the spot in his duty vehicle, fled.
