ASI, head constable injured in accidental firing at Palampur Police Training College

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and head constable were injured after a gun was accidentally discharged at the Police Training College, Daroh, in Palampur subdivision of Kangra district on Sunday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured – ASI Kishan Chand and head constable Bharat Singh – are instructors at the college.

An official privy to the matter, on condition of anonymity, said, “A bullet got stuck in a gun during firing training. The two instructors were trying to fix it when the weapon misfired. Chand was hit in the chest, while Singh’s leg was injured.”

Deputy inspector general of police Bimal Gupta, principal of the Police Training College , said Singh had been discharged from the hospital, while ASI Chand, who underwent a surgery at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, is stable.

A case under Sections 336 (endangering human life) and 337 (hurting any person by a rash or negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhawarna police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Superintendent of police Rajesh Dharmani will conduct an inquiry into the firing.