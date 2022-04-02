ASI held for taking 10,000 bribe in Dhuri

A team of the vigilance bureau has arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted as in charge of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Dhuri, for demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from an accused.

The accused ASI has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar and he had demanded the money to remove a section of the IPC from an FIR registered against the complainant.

The Punjab government had received a complaint against the cop on the anti-corruption action line and it was sent to the vigilance bureau, Patiala range, for investigation.

Mandeep Singh Sidhu, SSP, vigilance Patiala range, informed that the complainant, Sandeep Singh was facing a case registered against him at the Sherpur police station. The ASI had demanded ₹10,000 from him to remove section 498A from the FIR. A team of the vigilance bureau arrested him and registered a case against him.