Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ASI posted in Pathankot arrested in bribery case

ASI posted in Pathankot arrested in bribery case

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 09:49 PM IST

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at a police station in Pathankot was arrested in a bribery case, the Punjab vigilance bureau said.

The complainant had alleged that the police official was demanding a bribe of 50,000 for registering a case. (Representational photo)
ByPTI, Chandigarh

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at a police station in Pathankot was arrested in a bribery case, the Punjab vigilance bureau said.

A bureau spokesperson said ASI Kulwinder Singh of the Sadar police station was arrested Tuesday on a complaint by Mahavir Singh, a resident of the Samrala village in Pathankot.

The complainant had alleged that the police official was demanding a bribe of 50,000 for registering a case.

After verifying the complaint, a vigilance team laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while allegedly accepting 10,000 as a first instalment of the bribe amount, the spokesperson said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him, said the spokesperson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP