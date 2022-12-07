ASI posted in Pathankot arrested in bribery case

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at a police station in Pathankot was arrested in a bribery case, the Punjab vigilance bureau said.

A bureau spokesperson said ASI Kulwinder Singh of the Sadar police station was arrested Tuesday on a complaint by Mahavir Singh, a resident of the Samrala village in Pathankot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant had alleged that the police official was demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 for registering a case.

After verifying the complaint, a vigilance team laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while allegedly accepting ₹10,000 as a first instalment of the bribe amount, the spokesperson said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him, said the spokesperson.