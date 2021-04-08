Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ASI sacked, munshi shifted over Moga illegal detention, torture
ASI sacked, munshi shifted over Moga illegal detention, torture

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was dismissed while a munshi was transferred on Wednesday in connection with illegal detention and alleged torture of some men in custody
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 01:51 AM IST
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was dismissed while a munshi was transferred on Wednesday in connection with illegal detention and alleged torture of some men in custody.

Both were posted at the Moga city -1 police station.

Services of ASI Amarjeet Singh, who was suspended earlier, were terminated after a departmental inquiry was conducted against him. The department had on Tuesday shifted city-1 station house officer (SHO) Jaswant Singh to police lines.

The police had locked up some men without registering an FIR. A video of the incident was making rounds on social media.

In the video, the youths are seen sitting with their feet fixed to stocks (called ‘kath’ in local parlance). The video was recorded by a social activist on March 26 and released a few days ago.

DSP (city-1) Barjinder Singh said, “ Munshi Yadwinder Singh was also transferred to police lines.”

