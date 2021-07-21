Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ASI team examines old structure found at Golden Temple
chandigarh news

ASI team examines old structure found at Golden Temple

Says they can only tell how old the building is; to submit a report to district administration next week
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:57 AM IST
The Archaeological Survey of India team inspecting the site at the Golden Temple.

A three-member team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday visited the Golden Temple to examine the old building structure found during excavation at the site of new jora ghar being constructed for the devotees.

Deputy archaeologist AK Tiwari, who led the team, said, “The structure was examined and we will submit our report to the deputy commissioner next week. He will issue a statement in this regard. We can only tell how old this building is. Amritsar is an old city and there are likely to be more similar structures around the Golden Temple.”

Sukhpal Singh, another team member, carried out measurements of the building and checked its condition from inside.

The archeologists were called by the district administration after Sikh organisations interrupted the ongoing excavation work.

‘Make devotees aware about dismantling of heritage’

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) should make the devotees aware as how governments have tampered with Sikh heritage.

“We don’t want such structures to be tampered with. We have suggested to SGPC chief Jagir Kaur to preserve this structure.

The structure should be kept out of the new building of jora ghar so that it can draw the attention of the devotees, he added.

