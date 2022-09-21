ASI, three others held for sneaking drugs into Ludhiana Central Jail

A special task force (STF) unit busted an alleged racket supplying drugs to the Ludhiana Central Jail inmates with the arrest of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), a tea stall owner and two inmates selling the drugs inside the jail complex.

The arrested accused have been identified as ASI Balvir Kumar of Jalandhar, who is deputed at Ludhiana Police Lines, Mohammad Anwarul of Sarpanch Colony, who runs a tea stall in the city court complex and two jail inmates Bunty Kumar of Faridabad, Akash Kumar of Noorwala road.

The task force also recovered 110 gm heroin from the house of Mohammad Anwarul.

The matter came to light when the jail authorities recovered 600 intoxicating pills from the possession of a jail inmate Bunty on September 15. The STF had at the time registered a case in the matter and initiated a probe.

Assistant inspector general (AIG, STF) Snehdeep Sharma said ASI Balvir Kumar, posted at Ludhiana Police Lines, was deputed to escort inmates to the court complex from the central jail and drop them back after the respective hearing and maintained contact with several of them.

The second accused Mohammad Anwarul, who runs a tea stall near Bakhshikhana at the court complex, would arrange intoxicating pills and other drugs for the inmates, and hand them over the contraband to the ASI — who further gave them to the inmates.

“The sub-inspector used to charge ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 per delivery, and Mohammad would charge approximately ₹3,000 for one packet,” the AIG said.

“The inmates who used to smuggle contraband inside the jail, used to get his share. Further, Bunty would take his share and also would further sell the contraband among other jail inmates. The 600 pills which were recovered from Bunty, were supposed to be sold to another inmate Akash Kumar,” he added.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Davinder Chaudhary said that the ASI had been involved in supplying drugs to the inmates for the last six months. More information is expected from the accused during questioning.