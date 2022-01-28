ASI to face inquiry for falsely implicating bizman for attempt to murder case

A Mohali court has directed the Punjab Police department to initiate an inquiry against an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the Zirakpur police station for falsely implicating Gurugram-based businessman Gaurav Khanna in an attempt to murder case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order was given by additional district and session judge, Mohali, Parminder Singh Grewal, while granting bail to Khanna on Tuesday, who was lodged in Sangrur jail.

“The court, while granting bail, directed Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohali to conduct an inquiry against ASI Ramesh Lal for arresting Khanna for attempt to murder even though no such case was made out,” shared advocate Eklavya Gupta, who was representing Khanna.

The court in its order dated January 25 has told the DGP and SSP to probe how the ASI arrested Khanna despite no such case being made out and take appropriate action if any malafide intention is discovered.

The court held that “Investigating officer ASI Ramesh Lal had effected the arrest of the petitioner/accused on January 5, 2022, which prima-facie appears to be blatant misuse of police power.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The case

Khanna had landed in Sangrur jail for an alleged murder bid after he had an argument with the staff of Radisson Hotel in Zirakpur on January 4, 2022.

In his application, Khanna had said that he was in Zirakpur for a business meeting and had booked a room at the Radisson Hotel for January 4, for which he had paid advance of ₹7,840.

When he asked that the room be provided at 10am, he was told that it will be available in couple of hours. He went back to the reception to take the keys to his room at about 2 pm, but was told that no room can be provided, following which an argument took place. The receptionist called the hotel security, who escorted Khanna out of the hotel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khanna attacked staff with knife: police complaint

The police said that as per the complaint, Khanna was asked to deposit his identity proof for room booking, but he refused and started abusing the hotel staff. As per the police, when the security staff intervened, Khanna inflicted a blow on the head of security staff, Deepak, and attempted to kill him after taking out a knife from his pocket, but he escaped unhurt. The allegations were that Khanna fled, but was later found roaming the hotel with a knife while threatening to kill the hotel staff.

On being asked by the court, Lal submitted that as per the investigation conducted so far, Khanna had not caused any injury either simple or grievous or dangerous to life to any person.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court in its order said no injury or medico legal report (MLR) of any person has been recorded as no medical examination was conducted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON