ASI who shot himself dead ‘killed’ son over argument

Remorseful and depressed, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police, shot himself too with his service revolver at his home in Chhina Karam Singh village falling under the Ajnala sub-division on Wednesday
Assistant sub-inspector of the Punjab Police shot his son Gagandeep. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Batala

A father-son duo goes to purchase a car, an argument ensues, and the father allegedly shoots his son dead on March 28.

According to the statement of Jasbir’s relatives, the latter had been in depression since his son Gagandeep Singh was found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 29.

DSP (Batala city) Dev Singh said, “A case was registered after Gagandeep’s body was found. During our investigation, it came to light that Gagandeep was the son of ASI Jasbir Singh. On March 28, Jasbir along with his son Gagandeep and brother-in-law Gurdial Singh had gone to Pathankot to purchase a car. Gagandeep was very stubborn and when they could not buy the car, the started arguing, which escalated and Jasbir killed his son.”

He said, “After examining the call details and various CCTV grabs, we have arrested Gurdial Singh.”

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was already registered against some unidentified persons at the Batala city police station.

Jasbir was posted at the Amritsar airport police station.

