ASIs’ murder in Ludhiana: Man who helped shooters flee Punjab nabbed

Punjab Police have arrested a close aide of gangster Jaipal Bhullar, wanted for the sensational killing of CIA assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinderjit Singh who were gunned down in Jagraon grain market on May 15.

Police said Lucky Rajput, alias Lucky, a resident of New Pratap Nagar, Ludhiana, had actively assisted the killers of the two ASIs in fleeing from the state. Police have recovered a .32-bore country-made pistol, three live cartridges, two motorcycles and a Fiat Punto car from his possession.

The development comes just two days after the Punjab Police arrested two of the main accused of the dual murders, Darshan Singh and Baljinder Singh, alias Babbi, from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. They were carrying a cash of ₹2 lakh each on their head.

Investigators said Ludhiana police arrested Lucky near Khanpur Canal bridge following an input.

A spokesperson of Punjab Police said Lucky was lodged at Ludhiana Central Jail when he came in contact with Darshan and Babbi, who later introduced him to Jaipal.

Whenever Jaipal would pass through Ludhiana, Lucky and Darshan would escort his vehicle in their Fiat Punto to give advance information about police presence en route, he added.

Carjacking case cracked

A history-sheeter with several cases against him, Lucky was convicted in a murder case in 2008 and also wanted by Dehlon police in a carjacking case from November 2020.

During questioning, Lucky disclosed that he, along with Jaipal, Darshan, Baljinder and one Babbi had snatched a Hyundai i10 (PB10-EU-0110) at gunpoint from Malerkotla road in November 2020. Police suspect that Jaipal and his accomplices used the same car to flee after killing the two ASIs.

Also involved in Mohali resident’s kidnapping

With Lucky’s arrest, police have also cracked a December 2020 case where he and his accomplices had kidnapped a Mohali resident and demanded a ransom of ₹1.5 crore.

Lucky, Jaipal, Babbi and another aide, Jaspreet Singh, had thrashed the victim, Pritpal Singh, alias Bobby. But, after his condition deteriorated, they left him with his car after snatching ₹86,000.

In another case, Lucky, Darshan, Jaspreet and one Gagandeep Singh, alias Nona, had threatened the prime witnesses in the 2017 Banur cash van robbery case against testifying against Jaipal and his associates in court.