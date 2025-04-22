Asked to move parked truck, 5 men attack dhaba owner in Mohali’s Lalru

A 32-year-old dhaba owner was hospitalised with critical head injuries after being brutally attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and baseball bat by a group of men at his eatery in Lalru’s Mamauli village on Sunday night. The violent attack was captured on CCTV cameras at the dhaba, helping Mohali police swiftly identify and arrest the main accused, Kulbir Singh, alias Kaka, of Manauli Surat village near Banur. (HT)

An altercation with a tempo truck driver outside the dhabha spiralled into the vicious attack, leaving the victim in a pool of blood, said police.

The violent attack was captured on CCTV cameras at the dhaba, helping police swiftly identify and arrest the main accused, Kulbir Singh, alias Kaka, of Manauli Surat village near Banur.

Hunt is on for the absconding accused, including Karamjit, alias Madi, Gurjinder, alias Golu, Gagandeep, alias Gagan, and Ramandeep, alias Manna.

The victim, Dalwinder Singh, alias Rinku, a resident of Shekhan Majra, Mohali, continues to battle for life at a private hospital, said police.

It all started around 10 pm, when Kulbir Singh parked his tempo truck outside Dalwinder’s Pardhan Dhaba while he was sipping tea.

Noticing this, an employee at the dhabha asked him to park his vehicle elsewhere and also sought money, enraging Kulbir and leading to heated arguments.

The staff alerted the dhaba owner, who stepped out to confront Kulbir and asked him to leave.

Now furious with rage, Kulbir returned with more men and attacked Rinku with an axe-like weapon and baseball after dragging him out of his office.

The savage attack knocked Dalwinder unconscious instantly, but the accused continued to strike his head and legs with the sharp-edged weapon, inflicting grievous injuries. Shocked staff members and customers did not intervene.

As the accused fled the spot, the victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

Manpreet Singh, superintendent of police (SP, Rural), said after being informed, police immediately arrested the key accused. “We won’t tolerate any lawlessness and thus will soon nab all absconding accused,” the SP said.

The victim has been running the dhaba on lease since last year, as per the property owner.

Avtar Singh, sarpanch of Mamauli village, threatened a roadblock in case of police inaction.

All accused have been booked under relevant BNS sections for attempt to murder,voluntarily causing hurt,voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, wrongful restraint and rioting at the Lalru police station on the statement of victim’s brother Kulwinder Singh.