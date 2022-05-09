Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Asked to stop for checking, man rams bike into cop in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Asked to stop for checking, man rams bike into cop in Ludhiana

The incident took place on Chandigarh road, Ludhiana, when senior constable Kasish Kumar, along with his team, was checking vehicles near BCM School
Police booked a man after he rammed his bike into cop in Ludhiana on being stopped for checking. (iStockphoto)
Published on May 09, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A Shivaji Nagar resident has been booked for allegedly ramming his bike into a senior constable on being asked to stop for checking.

The incident took place on Chandigarh road when senior constable Kasish Kumar, along with his team, was checking vehicles near BCM School.

Kumar signaled a bike-borne man to stop but the latter, in a bid to escape, rammed his two-wheeler into the cop. The police personnel, however, managed to nab the accused, identified as Roger David, before he could speed away.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

