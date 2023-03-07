Aspirants slam JKSSB, govt over hiring tainted firm for conducting exams

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board’s (JKSSB’s) decision to hold recruitment exams through a private company accused of malpractices in hiring process has met with criticism from several aspirants and political leaders. The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board’s (JKSSB’s) decision to hold recruitment exams through a private company accused of malpractices in hiring process has met with criticism from several aspirants and political leaders. (PTI file)

On March 1, the JKSSB had issued an examination calendar for various posts in different departments. Aspirants as well as people from different walks of life have slammed the board’s decision to rope in private company Aptech for conducting the exams.

They alleged that Aptech was blacklisted in many states, while there were complaints of malpractices in conduct of exams.

A junior engineer aspirant said they were disheartened on learning that the JKSSB has decided to conduct their exams through Aptech despite one of their previous exams conducted by the same agency is undergoing court’s scrutiny.

“This is a company with charges of fraud and malpractices from multiple states, and hence has been blacklisted. Thousands of aspirants of J&K are investing their energies and sitting for these exams only to learn that there is no accountability and transparency,” he added.

While JKSSB chairperson Rajesh Sharma didn’t respond to repeated calls made to him, Irfan Manzoor, under secretary to government monitoring matters related to JKSSB, refused to comment over the issue. “These are recruitment matters and chairperson or other officials would comment on these,” Manzoor said.

Political parties too have castigated the JKSSB and J&K administration.

“I have received several emails and messages about Aptech which has been blacklisted in other states. Given its shoddy track record, the board should tread with caution. Students need to be heard,” said president of the People’s Conference, Sajad Lone.

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “The board, rather than addressing the genuine concerns and fear of the local youth, seems hell bent on destroying their future by continuously persisting with a blacklisted company.”

Chief spokesperson of the Democratic Azad Party, Salman Nizami, urged the government to scrap the contract with Aptech. “Awarding a contract to blacklisted firm by JKSSB seems a deep-rooted conspiracy to spoil the future of J&K’s youth,” he claimed.

The J&K Congress said in a tweet, “Congress stands with aspirants who are suffering due to illegitimate alliance of Aptech + JKSSB + Corrupt officials + BJP leaders.”

Last month, Ladakh police had unearthed a scam in the recruitment for KV teachers in Leh with the allegations of involvement of site supervisor of Aptech company hired by CBSE to conduct the said examination.

In December last year, the high court had put on hold its single bench’s decision of cancelling examinations of junior engineer-civil (Jal Shakti department) and sub-inspector (home department) conducted by Aptech for JKSSB. A double bench then allowed the recruitment agency to proceed with the selection process. However, the result of the same await further orders from the court.