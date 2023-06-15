NEET UG : City lad bags AIR 200

: Aspiring to be a surgeon, Ritvik Anand topped the district by securing All India Rank 200 with 701 marks in the NEET UG results declared in the late hours on Tuesday.

Anand credits his success to hard work and inspiration from his elder brother, who had also topped the district four years ago and is currently pursuing MBBS.

His father Arun is a veterinary professor at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), while his mother Monica works as a senior town planner in the local bodies department and is posted in Jalandhar.

“As my brother had topped the district in the NEET, there was a lot of social pressure on me to do well. I was able to convert it into a positive force and remained focused throughout the year, “ he said.

Anand, who resides in south city and completed his class 12 at DAV Public School on Pakhowal Road, said that he had hoped he would do well in the exam, but was not confident that he would emerge as a topper.

Sharing his preparation strategy, he said, “I started following a rigorous routine three months before the exams were scheduled. I would devote 12 hours of my day to studies and attempt at least two mock tests a day to assess myself.”

He said that NCERTs were his first focus and he also took the help of her mentors.

He said that preparing for a competitive exam takes a lot of focus and support from his parents played a crucial role which is why he chose to prepare while residing in his hometown rather than moving to cities for coaching.

“I want to become a surgeon and hope to seal a seat at Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi,” he said.

He said that he avoided social media for the most part of his preparation time and spent his leisure time watching movies and reading books.

City girl bags AIR 344

With 700 marks, city girl Sanya Aggarwal bagged second position in the district and secured the All India Rank 344.

Her father Vinod is a Chartered Accountant and her mother Preeti is a housewife. She said that she was interested in concepts of Science since the very start as most of her relatives are doctors.

“My aim would be to become a cardiac surgeon,” she said.

She said that Physics was her favourite subject while she found inorganic chemistry to be tough.

“I did not push myself too much but focused on the coaching and clearing the basic concepts,” Sanya said, adding that she wants to secure a seat at Government Medical College in Chandigarh.

Garvit Khanna of Police DAV school bagged AIR 1092.

